Netflix is ​​close to launching ‘The body on fire’a new series starring Ursula Corberó. This production from the streaming giant hopes to capture more than one person with its plot based on true events, a tragic story that caught the attention of the entire Spain in 2017. In this note, we tell you all the details and when you can see the thriller with the Spanish actress from ‘La casa de papel’.

The true story of ‘The Body on Fire’

Úrsula Corberó stars in ‘The body on fire’. Photo: Netflix

The series ‘The body in flames’ was inspired by the tragic story of the urban police crimewhich happened in 2017. It is about the discovery of a burned body, which belonged to Pedro Rodriguez, an agent of the Urban Guard. The case attracted the attention of the press and the authorities followed it up until they found the criminals. The perpetrators of the crime are pink pear tree and Albert Lopezboth also agents, who were sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison, respectively.

When is ‘Body on Fire’ released on Netflix?

‘The body on fire’ will premiere on Friday, September 8 on Netflix. It is not yet known how many chapters it will have, but the miniseries is expected to have great public acceptance.

Official trailer for ‘The Body on Fire’

Cast of ‘The Body on Fire’

Úrsula Corberó as Rosa

Quim Gutierrez as Albert

Jose Manuel Poga as Pedro

Isak Ferriz as Javi

Eva Llorach as Esther

Guiomar Caiado as Sofia

Raúl Prieto as Manu

Pep Tosar

mamen duch

