Like every week, Netflix published the ranking of the most watched TV series and films in Italy. Precisely, between 4 and 10 December 2023 these series were seen:
- I Hate Christmas – Season 2
- Obliterated: One Night of Panic – Season 1
- An almost normal family – Mini series
- A Splendid Mistake – Season 1
- Pax Massilia – Season 1
- I Hate Christmas – Season 1
- Squid Game The Challenge – Season 1
- A Professor – Season 1
- Suburræterna – Season 1
- World War II Voices from the Front – Season 1
Among the news of the week we find I hate Christmas Season 2, A Splendid Mistake, Pax Massilia and World War II Voices from the Front. All other series were already present in Netflix's Top 10, with I Hate Christmas Season 1 returning for the sixth time.
The most watched films on Netflix
As for the movie most watched on Netflix, the top 10 is made up as follows:
- The world behind you
- Family Switch
- Unique
- The worst days
- The Christmas table
- American Assassin
- Fast & Furious 8
- Leo
- The mama's boy
- Christmas all included
The news of the week, regarding the cinematic side, are The World Behind You, The Worst Days, Fast & Furious 8, Mama's Boy and Christmas all included. The films present in the Top 10 for the longest time (3 weeks) are Leo and Unica.
We also point out that Netflix's live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia has gotten an update.
