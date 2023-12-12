Like every week, Netflix published the ranking of the most watched TV series and films in Italy. Precisely, between 4 and 10 December 2023 these series were seen:

I Hate Christmas – Season 2 Obliterated: One Night of Panic – Season 1 An almost normal family – Mini series A Splendid Mistake – Season 1 Pax Massilia – Season 1 I Hate Christmas – Season 1 Squid Game The Challenge – Season 1 A Professor – Season 1 Suburræterna – Season 1 World War II Voices from the Front – Season 1

The most watched TV series in Italy on Netflix between 4 and 10 December 2023

Among the news of the week we find I hate Christmas Season 2, A Splendid Mistake, Pax Massilia and World War II Voices from the Front. All other series were already present in Netflix's Top 10, with I Hate Christmas Season 1 returning for the sixth time.