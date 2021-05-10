Netflix tends to cancel series from time to time, even those that are relatively successful with its subscribers. According to a report from the portal Cinemablend, the streaming giant has canceled three productions without giving explanations.

Two of these series had just premiered in the service’s catalog and the third will only reach its fifth season. TO Below we show you the list of shows that did not pass the approval of the company .

The irregular ones

Netflix original series created by Tom bidwell Based on the characters from the classic Sherlock Holmes stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Its premiere occurred on March 12, 2021.

The duchess

Series with 6 episodes. Katherine Ryan plays a single mother who, despite having a current boyfriend, considers getting pregnant again with her arch enemy: her ex, the father of her daughter. The production premiered on Netflix on September 11, 2020.

The last kingdom

Set in the 9th century. The Anglo-Saxon lands are attacked and ruled by Viking forces, the kingdom of Wessex is under the command of King Alfred the Great. Uhtred, the orphan son of a Saxon nobleman, is kidnapped by the Normans and raised as one of them. Thus, he is forced to choose between a kingdom that shares his ancestors and the people to whom he is loyal.

The series, which has four seasons, premiered on October 22, 2015 and will leave Netflix after the premiere of its fifth and final part in 2021 .