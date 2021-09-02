On 13 October at 22:00 the first episode of the fourth season of The Sinner will debut on the American network USA Network. Also this time the detective Ambrose will find himself investigating a new case, despite having recently retired. Let’s find out the plot and the cast of the new season together.

Yesterday, Wednesday 1 September, the official trailer of the fourth season of the anthological tv series The Sinner, and the release date of the new season, which will debut on October 13 on the American cable network USA Network. In Italy, the first three seasons of the series are available on Netflix, but as of today it has not yet been announced when the fourth season will be released on the streaming platform.

The Sinner is one anthological tv series yellow genre born from an idea of Derek Simonds and produced together with Jessica Biel, who plays the protagonist of the first season, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak And Adam Bernstein.

The TV series follows the events of detective Harry Ambrose, who finds himself involved in a different case with each new season. The Sinner has enjoyed great success over the years, so much so that it has received two nominations for the Golden Globe and a nomination for the Emmy Awards.

The Sinner 4: the plot

As usual for the TV series, the fourth season will focus on a new case. The Detective Harry Ambrose he is still shaken by what happened a year earlier and decides to go to Hanover Island together with his partner Sonya for a holiday.

However, when a unexpected tragedy involving the daughter of an important island family, known as Percy Muldoon, Detective Ambrose decides to help colleagues in investigations. In this way he will end up involved in a mystery steeped in paranoia that will upset the dormant tourist island and its very life.

The cast

In the role of the protagonist Harry Ambrose we find once again Bill Pullman, while his partner Sonya is played by Jessica Hecht. The girl victim of the tragedy, Percy Muldoon, is played by Alice Kremelberg (Orange is the new black).

The rest of the cast is made up of Frances Fisher (Titanic), Neal Huff (Murder in Easttown), Cindy Cheung (The flight attendant), Ronin Wong (The man in the high castle) e Michael Mosley (Ozark).