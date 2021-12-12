Among the novelties of December for Netflix we find The Silent Sea, the new South Korean TV series belonging to the sci-fi genre. Set in a dystopian future, where the earth has become a wasteland, a group of astronauts will be humanity’s only hope of survival. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.
The Silent Sea is the new TV series that joins the latest releases Netflix of production South Korean, among which Squid Game And Hellbound. The series is taken from a short film of the 2014 entitled “The Sea of Tranquility”And is directed by Choi Hang-Yong and written together with Eun-kyo Park.
The Silent Sea is set in a future dystopian in which the Land became arid because of climate change. The only hope for humanity is the mission of a group of astronauts whose job is to retrieve samples from a abandoned moon base. Composed by eight episodes, the first season will debut on December 24th on Netflix.
Read also: Netflix, The Mitchells against the machines: date and plot
The Silent Sea: the plot
In 2075 the Earth became a desertified and barren wasteland and the only hope is the sample of an experiment that had been carried out on a now abandoned lunar base, called the Silent Sea. A scientist, the astrobiologist Song Ji-an participates in a mission to the abandoned space station, whose occupants, including his sister, were killed. His job is to find out what caused the sudden abandonment of the Silent Sea.
The leader of the expedition is Han Yoon-ja, who has been given limited information, with him the chief engineer of the defense ministry Ryoo Tae-seok, who volunteered to escape from the stuffy bureaucratic world in which he lived. The mission will have to last a maximum of 24 hours and the probability of survival is estimated at around 10%. It goes without saying that the astronauts will start dying one after the other. What is that base hiding? And what does that mysterious sample contain?
The cast
You may be interested in: Prime Video, Them: date, plot and cast
#Netflix #Silent #Sea #release #date #trailer #plot #cast
Leave a Reply