In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) Before Tobey Maguire’s first Spider-man saga and the original X-Men trilogy, there was “Blade”, played by Wesley Snipes, the vampire hunter. Now, fans in the United States (and later Latin America) can relive this story on Netflix.

vampire trilogy

The “Blade” trilogy starred Wesley Snipes as Eric Brooks , a half-vampire or ‘dhampir’ who is dedicated to eliminating them. Snipes played the character in the three films in the saga of “Blade” (1998), “Blade II” (2002) and “Blade Trinity” (2004).

“Blade” was heralded as one of the first big comic book movie hits and remains one of the few Marvel movies rated R (restricted or 18+) thanks to its horror and violence.

The distribution rights of the trilogy do not belong to Marvel, being property of New Line Cinema. Photo: Marvel.

beyond the cinema

After the film trilogy, the character had a television series, “Blade: the series” with Sticky Fingazy in the role of the antihero, and appeared in animated series such as “Ultimate Spider-Man” (2012).

Marvel on Netflix

Netflix has recently lost many Marvel heroes: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Phunisher, and Luke Cage all moved to Disney+, but the streaming service still has room for heroes: “Spider-Man: homecoming,” “Venom.” ” or “The Incredible Hulk”.

Although the rights to the character of “Blade” returned to Marvel Studios, the distribution rights of the trilogy do not belong to him, as they are owned by New Line Cinema.