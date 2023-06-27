The German series are here to stay. And it is that the original production of Netflix “The past does not sleep”, which premiered on June 22, 2023, has become a favorite with the Peruvian public. This can be seen in the top 10 of the most viewed on the platform, in which it ranks third and surpasses other important ones such as “I never”, “False profile”, “Black mirror”, etc.

What is “The Past Doesn’t Sleep” about?

The story, based on the 2016 series “The exchange principle”, centers on a former detective living on the streets who seeks to uncover the truth after a death casts disturbing doubts on a murder case that had supposedly been solved. .

The fiction consists of 6 episodes with an estimated duration of 50 minutes each. Photo: Netflix

The production, loaded with suspense and drama, and which was directed by stephan lacant and Francis Meletzkyhas only six episodes of approximately 50 minutes each, but they are part of a captivating story from beginning to end, so it is not difficult to classify it as one of the best German series of the moment.

What does the review of “The past does not sleep” say?

Being relatively new, there are not many opinions about it. However, those that do exist speak highly of its plot, such as Karina Aldergaard, from Heaven of Horror, who stated: “From the beginning, a great mystery hovers over everyone and everything. It’s a very character-focused story and it works very well.”

“A satisfying and intriguing mystery thriller, with a damaged but noble character at its center and great insights into class and perception in contemporary German society,” said Decider’s Johnny Loftus.

What is the cast of “The past does not sleep”?

Max Riemelt as Mike Atlas

Luise von Finckh as Jule Andergast

Carlo Ljubek as Luka Zaric

Peri Baumeister as Lenni Atlas

Antonio Wannek as Roland Sokowski

Melody Wakivuamine as Britney Adebayo

Steffen Mennekes as Ralf Baum

Watch the trailer for “The Past Doesn’t Sleep”

