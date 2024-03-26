The Netflix platform continues to surprise its demanding subscribers with each new addition to its catalog. On this occasion, the bet has been a resounding success, since this new production, expected by many, is conquering the world by becoming the most viewed streaming in 93 countries on five continents. It has accumulated more than 50 million views.

In it, we follow the story of a young woman who initially lives a fairy tale when she meets her prince charming, but which eventually turns into a true nightmare. This unexpected twist has captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world. In addition, the film's cast is top-notch, with the outstanding performance of the young star of the 'Stranger Things' series, Millie Bobby Brown, alongside the experienced and renowned Angela Bassettknown for her roles in films such as 'Black Panther', 'Avengers' and 'Mission Impossible'.

What is the most watched movie on Netflix worldwide and what is it about?

We are referring to 'Damsel' or 'Damsel'. The plot takes us to a distant fiefdom where she lives elodi, played by Millie Bobby Brown, the young daughter of a duke whose lands have been devastated by famine. To help her people, Elodi accepts the marriage proposal of the prince of Auria, a rich kingdom. Everything seems to be perfect, but she soon discovers that she has been betrayed by the family of the man who promised to love and protect her, as she is offered as a sacrifice to a dragon.

In the trailer of the film, we can see how Elodi hides from this mythological creature after being abandoned, and while escaping, she reaches a cave where she decides to strip off her dress and prepare to face the dragon with a sword. Now, she must rely on her wits to survive certain death and avoid joining the long list of women who have met a tragic fate.

The character of Elodi falls to the protagonist Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Netflix.

Watch the official trailer for 'Damisela' here

Who are the actors and characters in the movie 'Damsel'?

Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Elodie. In addition to acting, she also served as an executive producer on the project.

Angela Bassett takes on the role of Lady Bayford, while Robin Wright personifies Queen Isabelle. On the other hand, Nick Robinson gives life to Prince Henry, Brooke Carter plays Floria, and Ray Winstone takes on the role of Lord Bayford.

When did the movie 'Damsel' premiere on Netflix?

The film 'Damsel' was released on March 8, 2024. The recordings were affected by the actors' strike in the United States, which lasted more than four months and ended on November 9, 2023.

Where and how to watch the full movie 'Damisela' in Latin Spanish?

'Damisela' is now available on the Netflix platform starting today. To enjoy this movie you need to subscribe to this streaming platform. You can choose between monthly, quarterly or annual payments, depending on your preferences.

'Damsel' or 'Damisela' is the most viewed film globally on Netflix. Photo: Netflix.

With your subscription you will not only be able to enjoy this movie, but also a wide variety of content, including more movies and the best series.

How much did the Netflix movie 'Damsel' cost to make?

'Damisela' was filmed in Portugal with an approximate budget of between 60 and 70 million dollars.

