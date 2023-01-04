Like every week, Netflix revealed what they are most viewed TV series and films in Italyprecisely between 26 December 2022 and 1 January 2023. The Top 10 hasn’t changed completely, but there are new additions. Let’s start by seeing the ranking of the most watched TV series:

Emily in Paris Season 3 Wednesday Season 1 Alice in Borderland Season 2 The Witcher Blood Origin Treason The Recruit Season 1 Alice in Borderland Season 1 Summer Job Season 1 The Sinner Season 4 Harry and Meghan

The top two positions of the week’s most watched TV series on Netflix have not changed from the previous week, with Wednesday which marks its sixth straight week in the Top 10 (four of them in number one). The novelties are instead The Witcher Blood Origin – which, despite the many criticisms, is still in a decent fourth position – and Treason – new limited series with Charlie Cox, known in recent years for Daredevil-.

Ranking of the most watched TV series on Netflix in Italy from 26 December 2022 to 1 January 2023

Here it is instead ranking of the most watched movies on Netflix in Italy from 26 December 2022 to 1 January 2023:

Glass Onion Knives Out Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Christmas at all costs Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Knives Out Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Matilda The Musical by Roald Dhal

As you can see, the week after Christmas was not particularly varied in Italy, with Harry Potter which took six positions out of ten in the standings. Furthermore, the arrival of Glass Onion has prompted many to see or revise the first Knives Out which has been in the Top 10 for three weeks. Christmas at All Costs remains in the Top 3, dropping from first to third position in its second week.





Ranking of the most viewed films on Netflix in Italy from 26 December 2022 to 1 January 2023

