Netflix has a wide and varied catalog of titles: movies, series, documentaries, anime, among others. From time to time its popularity ranking changes and few know how the service is counted.

Another big question is what are the films most viewed Netflix history, which is why Deadline unveiled the hard-fought list. Next, we share the titles with the respective number of viewers.

Extraction (99 million viewers)

Tyler Rake is a mercenary who offers his services in the black market, and who is hired for a dangerous mission: to rescue the kidnapped son of the prince of the Indian mafia who is in prison.

The world has suffered a supernatural apocalypse without further explanation. Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock), and her two children desperately search for a way to save themselves downstream, in a small boat, to safety.

Spenser confidential (85 million)

Former Police Agent Spenser uncovers the conspiracy that caused a high-profile murder. Despite the constant threats, Spenser decides to take the law into his own hands to show that no one is above the law.

6 underground (83 million)

Meet a new kind of action hero. Six untraceable agents, totally off the grid and with unique abilities, have buried their past in order to change the future.

Murder mystery (83 million)

Nick Spitz, a New York Police Officer, takes his wife Audrey on a long-promised trip to Europe. On the flight, they happen to be related to a mysterious man who invites them to an intimate meeting on the yacht of an elderly billionaire.

The old guard (78 million)

A group of immortal mercenaries led by Andy have fought to protect the world for centuries. When the team is recruited to execute an emergency mission, the protagonist will have to eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and benefit from her powers at all costs.

Enola Holmes (76 million)

When Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister Enola discovers that her mother has disappeared, she does not hesitate to set out on her search. In addition, she will have to use all her detective skills so that her famous brother does not find her.

Project power (75 million)

On the streets of New Orleans, word is spreading about a mysterious pill that unlocks superpowers for every user. The catch: you don’t know how it will affect you until you take it. An ex-soldier teams up with a policeman to find the source behind.

The midnight sky (72 million)

Augustine tries to contact a spaceship trying to return to Earth. He wants to stop Sully and his fellow astronauts from returning to their home, where a mysterious global catastrophe has occurred.

Army of the dead (72 million)

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas just after an epidemic of the undead occurred.