Netflix revealed which TV series and films were most watched in the week before Christmas in Italy. Let's see what it is Top 10 most watched TV series:

I Hate Christmas Season 2 A Splendid Mistake Season 1 The Crow Season 6 Golden Hour Season 1 I Hate Christmas Season 1 Yu Yu Hakusho: Season 1 Knokke Off Season 1 A Professor Season 1 Obliterated One Night of Panic Season 1 An almost normal family Miniseries

The only new feature of the week is The Golden Hour. I Hate Christmas Season 1 is the most successful series in the Top 10, with 8 weeks in the rankings. Season 2 has been present for three weeks. The Crow, A Professor and An Almost Normal Family also did well, all present in the Top 10 for five weeks.