Netflix revealed which TV series and films were most watched in the week before Christmas in Italy. Let's see what it is Top 10 most watched TV series:
- I Hate Christmas Season 2
- A Splendid Mistake Season 1
- The Crow Season 6
- Golden Hour Season 1
- I Hate Christmas Season 1
- Yu Yu Hakusho: Season 1
- Knokke Off Season 1
- A Professor Season 1
- Obliterated One Night of Panic Season 1
- An almost normal family Miniseries
The only new feature of the week is The Golden Hour. I Hate Christmas Season 1 is the most successful series in the Top 10, with 8 weeks in the rankings. Season 2 has been present for three weeks. The Crow, A Professor and An Almost Normal Family also did well, all present in the Top 10 for five weeks.
The most watched films on Netflix
The most watched films on Netflix in the week ending December 24, 2023 are:
- Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The world behind you
- I change everything!
- Illumiation Presents: The Grinch
- The Batman
- Crawlspace
- The grinch
- On the run with Santa Claus
- The Chocolate Factory
The Top 10 of the most watched films on Netflix is as usual full of news. For the first time in the Top 1 we find Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire, just published: you can read our review of Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire here. Furthermore, again for the first time in the Netflix rankings, we have Top Gun: Maverick, Cambio tutto!, Crawlspace and The Chocolate Factory, probably helped by the arrival of Wonka at the cinema.
