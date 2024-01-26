Netflix has indicated the most watched TV series and films of the coming week from 15 to 21 January 2024. Let's immediately see the Top 10 TV series in Italy:

One Deception Too Many – miniseries SKAM Italia – Season 6 La Casa de Papel Berlin – Season 1 All American Nightmare: California Kidnapping – Season 1 Detective Forst – Season 1 Love + VAT Boy Devours Universe – miniseries The Good Doctor – Season 6 A Splendid Mistake – Season 1 The Stranger – miniseries

New releases of the week include SKAM Italia Season 6, All American Nightmare: Kidnapped in California – Season 1 and The Stranger – miniseries, in the Top 10 for the first time on Netflix. The series that has held up in the rankings for the longest time is A Splendid Mistake – Season 1 (seven weeks) followed by La Casa de Papel Berlin – Season 1 (four weeks).