Netflix has indicated the most watched TV series and films of the coming week from 15 to 21 January 2024. Let's immediately see the Top 10 TV series in Italy:
- One Deception Too Many – miniseries
- SKAM Italia – Season 6
- La Casa de Papel Berlin – Season 1
- All American Nightmare: California Kidnapping – Season 1
- Detective Forst – Season 1
- Love + VAT
- Boy Devours Universe – miniseries
- The Good Doctor – Season 6
- A Splendid Mistake – Season 1
- The Stranger – miniseries
New releases of the week include SKAM Italia Season 6, All American Nightmare: Kidnapped in California – Season 1 and The Stranger – miniseries, in the Top 10 for the first time on Netflix. The series that has held up in the rankings for the longest time is A Splendid Mistake – Season 1 (seven weeks) followed by La Casa de Papel Berlin – Season 1 (four weeks).
The most watched films on Netflix from January 15th to 21st
There list of films most viewed in Italy on Netflix includes:
- Lift
- Murder on the Orient Express
- 60 minutes
- Bla Bla Baby
- Infinite Storm
- Blackmail of love
- The snow society
- Top Gun Maverick
- The Kitchen
- Point Blank Countdown
As for the feature films, only Top Gun Maverick (5 weeks), The Snow Society (3 weeks), The Blackmail and Lift (both 2 weeks) are nothing new. The rest of the chart is made up of new films for the platform, as is typical.
We leave you with the data from the previous week for comparison.
