Netflix revealed the ranking of the most watched TV series and films in Italy during the seven days included between 24 and 30 July. The Top 10 sees The Witcher again at the top, but with various new features. Let’s see now the most watched TV series:
- The Witcher Season 3
- Baki Hanma Season 2
- Defense Lawyer: The Licoln Lawyer Season 2
- The color of magnolias Season 3
- Too Hot to Handle Season 5
- The Tailor Season 2
- The Perfect Tale – Miniseries
- The Cesaroni Season 1
- Gossip Girl Season 1
- Defense Lawyer: The Licoln Lawyer Season 1
Between news of the week, at least as far as the Netflix ranking is concerned, we find the anime Baki Hanma, the second season of Il Sarto, Il Racconto Perfetto and I Cesaroni, which do not fail to claim a position in the Top 10 even after many years. Among all the series, Avvocato di Difesa: The Licoln Lawyer Season 1 is the one that can boast the most weeks in the Top 10 (eight, to be precise), The Witcher is also good, returning to the top after the third position of the previous week.
The most watched movies on Netflix from July 24th to 30th
Now let’s see the Top 10 most watched movies on Netflix:
- Paradise
- Project X-Traction
- Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug and ChatNoir The Movie
- Scream
- Happiness for starters
- They cloned Tyrone
- Bird Box Barcelona
- Shark The First Shark
- The Outlaws Outlaws
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
The ranking of the most watched movies on Netflix from 24 to 30 July 2023 sees various noveltiesi.e. Paradise, Project X-Traction, Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug and ChatNoir The Movie, Happiness for Beginners, They Cloned Tyrone and Missing: The Case of Lucie Blackman. The longest running Top 10 film is The Outlaws (four weeks). The only novelty from last week that returns to the charts is Scream. Bird Box Barcellona and Shark Il Primo Squalo are on the list for the third week.
