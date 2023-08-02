Netflix revealed the ranking of the most watched TV series and films in Italy during the seven days included between 24 and 30 July. The Top 10 sees The Witcher again at the top, but with various new features. Let’s see now the most watched TV series:

The Witcher Season 3 Baki Hanma Season 2 Defense Lawyer: The Licoln Lawyer Season 2 The color of magnolias Season 3 Too Hot to Handle Season 5 The Tailor Season 2 The Perfect Tale – Miniseries The Cesaroni Season 1 Gossip Girl Season 1 Defense Lawyer: The Licoln Lawyer Season 1

The posters of the most watched TV series on Netflix from 24th to 30th July

Between news of the week, at least as far as the Netflix ranking is concerned, we find the anime Baki Hanma, the second season of Il Sarto, Il Racconto Perfetto and I Cesaroni, which do not fail to claim a position in the Top 10 even after many years. Among all the series, Avvocato di Difesa: The Licoln Lawyer Season 1 is the one that can boast the most weeks in the Top 10 (eight, to be precise), The Witcher is also good, returning to the top after the third position of the previous week.