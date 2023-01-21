Netflix, stop sharing subscriptions

“The fun is over” this is the summary of the message launched by Netflix which has decided to close, as DAZN did, the possibility of sharing the same subscription among several people. Account sharing was one of the great values ​​that allowed the Group to grow worldwide. Netflix has set a precise date for the change of course, it will be within the first quarter of the year.“We know this is not going to be a universally popular move,” he said CEO Greg Peters at the presentation of the results “There will be many subscribers who will not be happy with this measure and maybe someone will leave us”. According to Netflix, more than 100 million households share the network’s programs. “Today’s widespread account sharing slows down our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix and grow our business.”

Netflix, 2022 a record year with 230 million subscribers

The group closed last year with a record 230 million subscribers. Until now the company had turned a blind eye to the “sharing” issue but now the soft approach seems to have come to an end. “We have worked – explains Greg Peters – to create new additional features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for subscribers to check which devices are using their account and transfer a profile to a new account”. Already in October Netflix had launched the option to transfer the profile. The user will thus be able to copy the information accumulated in the previous account. The data that will be transferred are the recommendations, the history of views, the titles of your list, the video games chosen, the established configurations and more.

Netflix, the new subscription model

What will the new shared subscription model look like? “While paid sharing rolls out, users in many countries will have the option to pay more if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with.” When asked how Netflix will motivate customers to pay a few euros more, Peters only confirmed that you are trying to strike the right balance in the new subscription offerings. The operation will be staggered over two quarters. The positive message that the company wanted to send is that “all users will be able to watch Netflix while travelling, on a TV or on a mobile device”. No one in the Group has hidden their fears that the new approach could reduce the number of subscribers in the short term, but everyone is confident that the effect will be temporary and growth will restart. And finally the advertising issue. Netflix was pleased with the service’s early results with advertising in user experience, value to advertisers and contribution to business. And so the final message is positive “Ad-supported plans give us the opportunity to present the consumer with a lower price that partially compensates for the suppression of shared passwords.”

