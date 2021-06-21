The TV series follows the story of Atiye, a young painter from Istanbul who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, revealing the mysteries of an archaeological site in Anatolia and its links with her past. What will happen to Atiye in the new season? Let’s find out together with the plot and the cast.

The March 10, 2020 Netflix announced the production of six new projects directly from Turkey, including the third season of the tv series The Gift. However, the series has not been renewed for a fourth season, so this season marks the final chapter of the TV series.

The Gift is a Turkish TV series inspired by the novels of Şengül Boybaş, “Dünyanın Uyanışı”, available on Netflix from December 2019. There new and last season is available on the streaming platform from June 17, 2021 and is made up of new ones eight episodes of about 40 minutes each.

The third season follows the journey of Atiye, who tries to save her daughter from the family of Ozan, a native of the world from which the painter comes, and from theirs mysterious organization to which her father belonged.

The Gift: the plot

Atiye she is a young woman painter and leads a seemingly perfect life a Istanbul. The painter can boast an affectionate and rich boyfriend and a loving family and is preparing to inaugurate her first solo exhibition.

The protagonist’s life is turned upside down by a discovery at Gobekli tepe, the oldest temple in the world. The archaeologist Erhan finds a symbol in the ruins of the temple that turns out to have a very mysterious bond with Atiye.

The journey from Istanbul to Gobekli tepe and Nemrut, crossing theAnatolia, represents a connection between the material world and the spiritual world, the modern world and the ancient world.

The Gift: Cast and characters

In the cast of the last season we find Beren Saat in the role of Atiye, while the archaeologist Erhan is played by Mehmet Günsür. In addition to the two protagonists, there are: