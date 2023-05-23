Netflix published a new blog post in which he reminds us what are the free games included in the subscription May 2023. All games are exclusive to the service. The list includes:

Laya’s Horizon – available now

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight – out now

World of Goo Remastered – out now

Dungeon Boss: Respawned – May 31st

Remember that to access free Netflix games you need to download the mobile app and access the video game section, which then leads to the store page to get the game for free. All games are microtransaction-free and ad-free.

We recently reviewed Laya’s Horizon, and we explained that “it is undoubtedly one of the most interesting mobile games of recent years, as well as an addition of great value to the Netflix catalog. We have often talked about how the investments made by the streaming platform on projects for iOS and Android have managed to change the scenario a bit, and the latest Snowman effort demonstrates crystal clear that it is money well spent.If you are a subscriber, run – indeed, fly – to download the game: it will probably be love at the first breath of the wind.”

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight it is instead an RPG action game in which we can take control of characters such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Waspinator, Rhinox, Grimlock, Soundwave and more. The plot revolves around various timelines that collide and merge 30 years of Transformers history.

World of Goo Remastered asks us to create bridges by solving physics-based puzzles. The player has to drag and drop Gooo Balls and thus create structures.

Dungeon Bosses: RespawnedFinally, it’s a turn-based strategy RPG in which we can unlock various heroes, collect loot and explore dungeons.

Here are the games included in the April 2023 Netflix subscription.