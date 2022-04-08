The fifth season of “The Crown” will premiere in November this year with Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Williams and Jonny Lee Miller as protagonists. Given this, there are rumors about a possible spin-off. According to Deadlines, Netflix and Left Bank Pictures, who produces the hit series, have had initial conversations about a possible prequel . However, it would not be in development or green light yet.

What else is known about this possible prequel?

The same website speculates that any prequel would likely encompass the pre-World War II or late Victorian era, when Queen Victoria ruled . For its part, the Daily Mail mentions that Peter Morgan, creator of the original series, could write it, which would last approximately three to five seasons.

In addition, the Variety website pointed out that the prequel could begin with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and would follow the years prior to the beginning of the first season of “The Crown”. The period that this history would cover, for now without a name, would be that of the reigns of four kings in 50 years: Eduardo VII (1901-1910), Jorge V (1910-1936), Eduardo VIII (1936) and Jorge VI (1936). -1952).

In November 2022, the fifth season of “The Crown” will premiere. Photo: Netflix

What would the fifth season of “The Crown” be about?

As for the fifth season of “The Crown”, Its premiere is expected to be in November of this year. Although the plot has not yet been revealed, it is known that the action will take place during the 1990s and will include the hardest moments for the British crown, such as the so-called “annus horribilis” of Elizabeth II in 1992 during which three of his four children were separated from their partners and Windsor Castle burned down.

As if that were not enough, the episode of Princess Diana when he gave a controversial interview to the BBC’s Martin Bashir about his relationship with Carlos, where he subtly talked about his lover, Camilla Parker-Bowles, current wife of the monarch. Surely, the tragic death of Lady Di in 1997 will also be addressed.