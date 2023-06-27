Netflix is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of TV and movie content. Founded in 1997, after revolutionizing the way people watch movies and TV series, Netflix has become a point of reference for streaming lovers all over the world. Let’s find out together the latest changes of the company!

Netflix: Canceled the basic plan in Canada

Netflix decided to completely eliminate the basic plan in Canada. We are talking about the one equal to 9.99 dollars, as well as 7.99 euros in Italy. Below, for greater clarity, we report all the plans of the company:

Ad plan: $5.99 Canadian

basic plan: $9.99 Canadian

Standard Plan: $16.49 Canadian

premium plan: $20.99 Canadian

So, for some reason, from now on if you don’t want ads, you’ll be forced to pay a minimum of 16.49 dollars, which corresponds to 12.99 euros in Italy.

It is not clear whether we should expect similar news in the rest of the world. For now what has just been said is confined to Canadian soil, but it could very well be part of the revolution that the behemoth is currently implementing. In the meantime, if you were wondering if the change of course relating to password sharing is working, we talked about it just a few weeks ago.

Rest assured that we will keep you updated in case of news!