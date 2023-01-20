Reed Hastings, CEO Of Netflix for over twenty-five years, announced their own resignation: He will leave his position shortly and will be replaced by COO Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, who will play the role of joint CEO.

Hastings, who wrote a personal message to break the news, will not say goodbye to the company he helped found or provide reasons concrete for one’s choice if not in the context of a discourse of succession and continuity after the difficult period of the pandemic and its impact also on the financial results of the streaming platform.

“Our board of directors has been discussing succession plans for several years, and as part of this process we promoted Ted to co-CEO with me in July of 2020 and Greg to co-CEO. chief operating officer, and over the past two-and-a-half years, I’ve increasingly delegated Netflix management issues to them.”

“It was a baptism of fire given COVID and the recent challenges facing our business. They both handled everything excellently, making sure Netflix could continue to improve and develop a clear path to accelerate revenue and box office revenue again. board and I believe the time is right to complete the succession.”

“Starting today, Greg Peters will transition from COO to co-CEO with Ted. Moving forward, I will serve as executive director, a position founders often assume (see Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates). after passing the CEO baton to someone else.”