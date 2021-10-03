Home » Tv ” Netflix, “The Billion Dollar Code”: release date, plot and cast

The new German miniseries The Billion Dollar Code is coming to Netflix soon. Based on a true story, the series follows the adventures of two programmers who filed a lawsuit against Google in the 1990s. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.

The billion dollar code is the new German miniseries from Netflix. The series is taken from one true story of the 90s and tells of the legal battle of two fellow programmers against Google.

The miniseries will arrive on the streaming platform on October 7 and is headed by Robert Thalheim and written by Oliver Ziegenbalg. The two are also executive producers along with Andreas Banz And Annie Schilling, while the photograph was entrusted to Henner Besuch.

The billion dollar code: the plot

There official synopsis released by Netflix tells us that:

Based on real events, this miniseries tells the incredible story of two German computer geniuses who go to court to claim their rights as inventors of the Google Earth algorithm, in a battle against a seemingly invincible opponent. Moving from the hacking scene in post-reunification Berlin in the 1990s to the dawn of the idealistic world of Silicon Valley and through the harsh reality of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit, The Billion Dollar Code is about a great friendship, fidelity and justice in the digital age.

The cast

The cast of the miniseries consists of: