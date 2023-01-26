Netflix plans to start its new policy of block shared accounts from March 2023. For now, it has not yet officially announced what the territory-by-territory plans are, but the step appears increasingly inevitable, also given the tests carried out in Latin America in recent weeks.

The company is aware that not everyone will take the situation well, but none the less it expects a increase in revenues after the initial shock, as the current system causes them to lose hundreds of millions of dollars every year. In the last financial report you can read that some are planned account cancellations in all markets, when paid sharing will be activated, with negative effects on the number of subscribers in the short term. In the medium and long term, however, members and revenues will grow again, that is, when the extra accounts start to be activated and some of the users who use Netflix sharing will switch to their own account.

According to the financial document, the tests have shown just such a picture: many have agreed to pay the extra fee, while some subscribers have simply decided to cancel. We’ll see how the novelty will be received globally. It won’t take long to find out.