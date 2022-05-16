Netflixfor the first time since 2017, has updated its guidelines to inform its own employees that, in some cases, they will have to work on shows that could be deemed “harmful” or with which they disagree. If the employee doesn’t want to support such products, Netflix suggests they find another job.

The company has created a section “Artistic expression” – in the English version of the guidelines – which states that “not everyone will like or agree with anything on our service. Although every product is different, we approach them with the same principles: we support artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with. We program content for a diverse audience with different tastes. We allow viewers to decide what is appropriate for them, rather than censoring specific artists and voices. ”

The Netflix logo

“As employees, we support the principle that Netflix offers different types of stories, even if we believe that some products run counter to our personal values. Depending on your role, you may have to work on products that you think are harmful. If you find it difficult support variety of content, Netflix may not be the best place for you. ”

Even if there is no direct reference, it is easy to connect the whole issue to what has happened since last October. The comedian Dave Chappelle it was in fact criticized – and all Netflix with it – for the special The Closer, in which there are strong comments against the transsexual community. Netflix, however, continued to collaborate with Chappelle and in February 2022 confirmed four other specials.

