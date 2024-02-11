Zelnick: “We'd like to do more with Netflix. Who wouldn't? As long as consumers are happy to be there and as long as the economics of these deals make sense.”

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two expressed his satisfaction with the conversions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas for Android published by Netflix and available only to subscribers to the service, so much so that he says he would like it launch other games .

A growing offer

Netflix's offering is growing

By now the catalog of games offered by Netflix to its subscribers is decidedly substantial and full of interesting titles, such as IMMORTALITY, Death's Door or Poinpy. The launch of the GTA trilogy is just the icing on the cake of a project that should make all subscribers to the platform happy who, incidentally, are also gamers.

At present, Zelnick's appears to be more of a wish than an actual announcement. In any case, it is easy to imagine that something could arrive in the future, considering the success of GTA on mobile, which for the first time made Netflix appear among the top publishers in the video game section.

To find out about all the games available via Netflix, go to official page.