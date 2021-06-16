Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “Sweet Tooth”: out the first season

Sweet Tooth is the new Netflix product that tells the story of a hybrid child in an apocalyptic scenario. Let’s find out together the plot, the cast and some curiosities about the series

Following a pandemic known as the Great collapse, a baby named Gus half human and half deer leaves his home in search of his origins together with his new friend Jepperd.

Sweet Tooth is available on Netflix from 4 June and consists of 8 episodes of one hour each. The series is taken from the homonyms DC comics written by Jeff Lemire and is produced by Jim Mickle, Bet Schwartz, Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran and the spouses Downey.

“Sweet Tooth”: actors and characters

Christian Convery plays the protagonist Gus, a half-human, half-deer baby who lives with his father in the woods of Yellowstone.

Read also: Sweet Tooth: cast, plot and trailer

The character of Tommy Jepperd is played by Nonso Anozie and is a former professional football player who wanders around the United States alone until he meets Gus.

Adeel Akhtar plays the role of doctor Aditya Singh who is looking for a cure for the H5G9 virus alongside his wife Rani, played by Aliza Vellani.

The leader of the Animal Army group that rescues hybrids is Bear, interpreted by Stefania LaVieOwen, while Dania Ramirez plays the role of Aimee Eden, a former marriage counselor who sets up a refuge for hybrids.

5 Curiosities about the TV series

In order to create one post apocalyptic scenario As far as possible, the production approached a team of climate change consultants. Christian Convery trained in parkour to better prepare for the role of Gus. The character of Bobby is a real animatronic puppet controlled by a set of puppeteers via a harness. Bobby is a groundhog because Schreck and Lemire’s children were both born on February 2nd, Groundhog Day The Army of Animals Headquarters scenes were shot in a amusement park of New Zealand called “Rainbow’s End”. Cartoonist Lemire began writing the “Sweet Tooth” comics after his wife became pregnant with their child whom they decided to call Gus.

It may interest you: Netflix 2020: the 10 most viewed series