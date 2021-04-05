We have reached that time of year when the awards ceremonies for the best films and series of the previous season begin to take place. In this sense, last morning the SAG Awards 2021 took place, the ceremony in which the Screen Actors Guild of America celebrates the best performances of the year, both in film and on television and domestic platforms. Once the results are known, we now know that Netflix sweeps the SAG Awards 2021 with up to seven awards. Specifically, these have been the winners of Netflix At the gala: the ensemble cast of The Chicago Trial of the 7, Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues, Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues, the full cast of The Crown, Gillian Anderson for The Crown, Jason Bateman for Ozark and Anya Taylor-Joy for Lady’s Gambit. In total, Netflix has managed to get hold of seven of the thirteen awards that were in contention last night. The 2021 Oscar-nominated movies you can watch on Netflix Then we leave you with the complete list of winners, with the winner of each category highlighted in bold. Movies Best Cast The mother of blues

Minari

One Night Miami

The Chicago 7 trial

Blood brothers Best actress Amy Adams (Hillbilly, A Country Elegy)

Viola Davis (The Mother of the Blues)

Vanessa Kirby (Fragments of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Beautiful Revenge) best Actor Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of the Blues)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari) Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly, a country elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Helena Zengel (World News) Best Supporting Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (The Chicago 7 Trial)

Chadwick Boseman (5 bloods)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the black messiah)

Jared Leto (Little Secrets)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) TV Best Cast in a Drama Series Better call saul

The Bridgertons

The Crown

Lovecraft country

Ozark Best Actress in a Drama Series Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark) Best Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Regé-Jean Page (The Bridgertons) Best Cast in a Comedy Series Dead to me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted lasso Best Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to me)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) Best Actor in a Comedy Series Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Lady’s Gambit)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere) Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Bill Camp (Lady’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

#Netflix #sweeps #SAG #Awards #awards