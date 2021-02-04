The awards that recognize the best film and television productions in the United States and worldwide announced their list of nominations for this year. The Netflix digital platform leads the list with ‘Mank’, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and the series ‘The Crown’.

On Sunday, February 28, the 78th edition of the Golden Globes awards for the series and films most voted by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of about 90 journalists who select their Favorite TV and movie productions, dividing them between comedy and drama.

For the fourth time, actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the event, which will take place virtually on Sunday, February 28 from New York and Los Angeles.

In an atypical year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the live viewing service led the nominations, because the outbreak of the health crisis forced the closure of practically all theaters worldwide.

The Netflix digital platform dominated this Wednesday in the nominations with ‘Mank’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’. Both productions were the ones that received the most nominations, however, they will have to surpass ‘Nomadland’, the favorite so far in the Hollywood awards season.

‘Mank’, the great nominee this year

Netflix ranked at the Golden Globes with 22 nominations on screen grantes, followed by Amazon Studios, with seven nominations.

The film ‘Mank’, with six nominations, and the political drama ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, with five statuette options, were the most nominated films and the two most important bets of Netflix for this edition of the Globes of Gold.

The film ‘Nomadland’, which has so far swept the Hollywood awards season, garnered four nominations.

The feature film starring Frances McDormand won the Golden Lion in Venice, won the Toronto Audience Award (TIFF) and has been recognized by critics in the United States (best film for the National Society of Film Critics and for the Chicago, Boston and Houston press, among others)

‘The Crown’, the jewel in Netflix’s crown

On television, the digital platform Netflix topped the list with 20 nominations, followed by HBO with 7 nominations.

Both platforms have been competing for control of the US awards for several years, but this time, Netflix is ​​the dominant one at the Golden Globes.

‘The Crown’, ‘Ozark’, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Unorthodox’ are some of the television phenomena that received the mention of the HFPA, which has also delivered very unexpected surprises such as the candidacy of ‘Emily in Paris’.

In this way, Netflix has participations in all genres: drama series, comedy series and limited series (miniseries).

The series ‘The Crown’ is the big favorite this year with six nominations. Among its interpreters there are several nominations: one for actress Olivia Colman as best leading actress, another for Josh O’Connor, who plays the Prince of Wales, and aspires to win the award for best performance. The English series is followed by the comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’, with five nominations.

‘The Crown’ will compete with ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Ratched’ and ‘Ozark’ for best drama series.

Rain of criticism after the nominations

Criticism from specialized media in Hollywood was not lacking after the Golden Globe nominations were known.

The omissions have five prominent names: Zendaya, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sophia Loren and Spike Lee, who despite dazzling the public and critics, did not convince the group of journalists who choose these awards.

Some US media were very tough on organizing the awards. ‘Deadline’ called some elections a “joke” and ‘Los Angeles Times’ accompanied the list with a rather critical article.

With Reuters, EFE and local media