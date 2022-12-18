“The noob” (The recruit) has surprised Netflix subscribers with its exciting espionage plot, but after the end of its first part, fans are wondering if it will have a second season, as the last chapter leaves the ground paved for us to see a second season. continuation of this story starring Noah Centineo and created by Alexi Hawley. Will we see a continuation of this original fiction of the red N or will everything end with the one we already saw?

It premiered on December 16 and has been in the streaming platform’s catalog for less than a week, however, its interesting story full of action and mystery have been enough to make people want to see much more.

Will “The Rookie” have a second season?

The short answer is: we don’t know yet. This is because Netflix has not yet given any official announcement about the continuation of this adventure.

“The Rookie” is one of the latest releases of 2022 on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

In this way, the second season of “The Rookie” is not yet confirmed and we will have to wait longer to find out what will happen to Owen Hendricks, whose situation was complicated in the season finale.

What is “The Rookie” about?

“A rookie CIA lawyer falls headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former agent threatens to expose agency secrets,” the official Netflix synopsis reads.

Noah Centineo, the actor who stars in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” is the lead in this spy series.

Likewise, the creative mind behind the series “The Rookie” is the author of this new success of the red N in which the action and the twists of the script take over the small screen.