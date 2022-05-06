The shareholders of Netflix sued the company for heavy subscriber losses.

According to Varietythe online streaming giant has been hit with a lawsuit from its own shareholders claiming Netflix has misled them as to the extent of its recent subscriber losses.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in a federal district court in San Francisco, alleges that Netflix violated US security laws by releasing “substantially false and / or misleading statements“to its shareholders.

Netflix lost a staggering 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2020 and, according to reports, has since responded to these huge drops with targeted cuts to its animation department.

It has also begun to “crack down” on password sharing, hoping to increase the number of subscribers by limiting the ability to share Netflix accounts.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages on behalf of investors who owned Netflix stock between October 19, 2021 and April 19, 2022.

Shares of Netflix plunged 35.1% after reports of subscriber losses, losing $ 54.3 billion in no time.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit claims Netflix and its top executives “they used devices, schemes and devices to defraud [investitori]while they were in possession of material and negative non-public information“.

Allegations that Netflix covered its losses date back to the company’s third quarter earnings report in October 2021. Shareholders say they were not informed of the drop in subscriptions.

Netflix’s share price fell a staggering 67%, from $ 691.69 per share on November 17, 2021 to just $ 226.19 per share on April 20, 2022.

The case of Pirani v. Netflix Inc et al. was filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is listed as Fiyyaz Pirani, a trustee of Imperium Irrevocable Trust, which is a shareholder of Netflix. The lawsuit names Netflix, co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, and CFO Spencer Neumann as defendants.

Source: IGN.