Following the measures implemented by Netflix to stop users from sharing their accounts sparked outrage among subscribers. Several expressed their discontent on networks and threatened to cancel the service. Calls for a boycott were made, but against all odds, the end result was different.

Analysts from the firm Antenna reported that Netflix increased the number of subscribers just four days after complying with its warnings. There were two specific days, May 26 and 27, in which the streaming service provider gained 100,000 new subscribers each day, surpassing the mark it had set since the COVID quarantine in 2020.

At the moment Netflix offers the option to add users to the main account for 69 pesos, and although the company warned in a meeting with its investors that people were expected to leave the service after implementing measures to prevent account sharing, the result was more than favourable.

Average daily Sign-ups to Netflix reached 73k during that period, a +102% increase from the prior 60-day average. These exceed the spikes in Sign-ups Antenna observed during the initial US Covid-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020. https://t.co/2CNU67kQST —Antenna (@AntennaData) June 9, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the study carried out by Antenna only takes into account the behavior of the users of Netflix in United States. There is still no data on how people are reacting in Mexico and we will have to wait for the same Netflix share this data in a future results report.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: I was hoping that people would react for the first time to make a company change its decision. I mean, if they can change the ending of mass effect can you reverse this band, me? I don’t even have a contract Netflix :V