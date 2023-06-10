













Netflix subscriptions improve after removal of password sharing

At the moment, Netflix has more subscribers than the previous ones, it seems that people preferred to acquire their own membership after the shared password restrictions, it seems that the catalog and content of the streaming platform invites people to stay loyal.

Netflix subscriptions had a very high rise period in the 2020 COVID19 pandemic season, after that the subscriptions stabilized, but now it was thought that many users would leave the platform due to its new restrictions.

It seems not Netflix increased daily subscriptions with around 73,000 new subscribers in the immediate window after the implementation of the new clause so that passwords are not shared. This window is the first 60 days after you update your policies.

Source: Antenna

This implies that it was up about 102 percent from Netflix’s previous average. Something really amazing.

Given this panorama, Netflix is ​​far from falling before the other titans of streaming platforms, although it should be noted that these are the figures that take into account the US audience, the other regions still have to be monitored and see how the new restrictions are received. from the popular company that keeps creating trending content.

We recommend you: Black Mirror reveals a new trailer with Salma Hayel, Michael Cera and many more

How much does a Netflix subscription cost?

Standard plan with ads: 99 MXN per month.

Standard plan: 219 MXN per month (two devices).

Premium Plan: 299 MXN per month.

These are the current awards of the streaming platform.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.