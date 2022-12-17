L’subscription to Netflix which includes the advertising apparently it’s not taking off: According to current data, the cut-price service only reached 80% of the expected viewers, which forced the platform to reimburse some of the advertisers.

While the company is considering rolling out more layers of advertising in the future, it’s also possible that the current situation does change your mind at its top, prompting them to shelve a strategy that was actually studied and tested for some time before the debut.

A Netflix spokesman said the results are satisfactory, but according to analyst Tim Nollen, the failure to achieve the objectives would confirm a model that is still in the early stages of development, and which could intercept subscribers of the highest tiers rather than new users, thus generating damage.

Furthermore, as written at the beginning, the launch of the subscription with advertising did not satisfy the many advertisers who invested in it, and who in many cases asked to be reimbursed by Netflix, putting a cross on this type of operation for the future .

Among the critical points of the reduced-price plan there would be in particular a substantially reduced catalog due to the ban on inserting promotional ads in films and shows produced by third parties, which constitute a large part of the platform’s contents.