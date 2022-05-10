in the last few months Netflix has had complications compared to other streaming platforms, since big names like Disney Plus Y hbo max They are putting out interesting content. This has caused the red platform to now have new plans regarding its current subscriptions, one of which includes the incursion of commercial breaks.

According to a report from New York Timesthis option will be adapted later this 2022being quite a considerable advance to the original plan, given that it had been previously said that the incursion would be until 2023. To this is added the additional charge, for those who are sharing their account with someone from a different address.

It is worth remembering that this service remained at the forefront for many years, since it was one of the first platforms to offer a variety of movies without having to make an individual purchase. In addition, many of its current competitors broke away from it to have their own page, the clearest examples are Disney, Hulu And till blim.

After a long time, the giant N is going to join the announcements, something that was seen coming after its great loss of more than 200,000 subscribers, this due to the rise in prices every month. It may be a somewhat questionable decision, but to other sites like Prime Video, HBO Y Hulu they have done very well despite having these ads.

editor’s note: This decision could be a double weapon, but if the charge for placing the ads is much lower, the benefits for Netflix will probably go up. Now we just have to wait until the end of the year to know more details about this new implementation.

