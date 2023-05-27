Netflix it is perhaps the most famous and used streaming platform ever as well as the first to have been successful and to have paved the way for its competition. Needless to say though, the subscription has varied quite a bit over the years and the company has been trying to end account sharing for some time now. Will he really succeed? Something is starting to move for real!

Netflix starts asking for the definition of the household

As you well know, Netflix has decided to say goodbye to sharing accounts in Italy as well, news that has been making the rounds on the web in no time. There are many users who share their profile to save money, sometimes with family members, other times with friends and often even with real strangers.

But now Netflix has decided to put an end to it all and the first screens are already being activated require you to define the family nucleus who can continue to use the account. The request is simple: confirm that a certain device is in the household, and then possibly proceed with the pre-announced checks relating to the IP address.

We admit that all the dynamics of the story are not yet clear, above all because these screens are currently obviously shown to all those who use the account, therefore not only to those who actually pay for the subscription but also to any users with whom it is shared (including perfect strangers).

In short, something is happening but understanding how everything will end is still complicated. We will obviously keep you updated on all the news!