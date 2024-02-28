Netflix continues to stand out more in the film industry and has recently announced the entry to the platform of one of the most successful films of 2022, which will recently release its sequel. The most acclaimed film of this beginning of 2024 is 'Dune 2', but the one that reaches streaming is 'Dune', its predecessor that was successful in its premiere season in theaters and that you must see to enjoy its new release.

'Dune' will officially arrive on Netflix, a film that won 6 Oscar statuettes in 2022. In addition, the film grossed $434.8 million, a detail that undoubtedly makes its sequel, 'Dune 2', be one of the most anticipated in 2024. We invite you to read this note so that you do not miss the premiere of 'Dune' in Netflix Spain.

YOU CAN SEE: Prime Video will advertise: how much will it charge extra to not see the ads in Spain?

Watch the 'Dune' trailer HERE

When does 'Dune' premiere on Netflix Spain?

'Dune' will premiere on Netflix Spain on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The platform published the great news through its social networks and this shocked its followers, who began to issue positive comments. Likewise, 'Dune' was released in 2021 and is inspired by the best-selling science fiction book of all time and the beginning of an incredibly extensive saga that was born in 1965 by the hand ofFrank Herbert.

YOU CAN SEE: Goodbye to Captain Marvel? Brie Larson leaves intriguing message that puts the MC in danger

What is the plot of 'Dune', which will premiere on Netflix Spain?

'Dune', the odyssey of a mythical hero with a significant emotional charge, tells the story of Paul Atreides. This exceptionally talented young man finds himself destined for a great future that he does not yet fully understand and embarks on a journey to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the fate of his family and his people.

YOU CAN SEE: Timothée Chalamet does not close the doors to Marvel and DC despite serious advice from Leonardo DiCaprio

How many Oscar nominations did 'Dune' have?

The 2021 film 'Dune' was a prominent contender in the Oscar Awards 2022since it accumulated 10 nominations in categories such as best film, best editing, best photography, best visual effects, among others. At the end, of those 10 categories, they managed to win in 6.

'Dune' will premiere on Netflix on February 29. Photo: YouTube screenshot

YOU CAN SEE: The highest-rated movie on IMDb that was dethroned by 'Dune 2': what is it and what happened?

What is the cast of 'Dune', which premieres on Netflix Spain?

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Rebeca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides

Oscar Issac as Duke Leito Atreides

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Chen Chang as Dr. Yueh

Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban Harkonnen

Zendaya is Chani

Charlotte Rampling Reverend Mother Mohiam

Babs Olusanmokun Jamis

Golda Rosheuvel Shadout Mapes

Souad Faress Bene Gesserit Sister

Roger Yuan Lieutenant Lanville

Neil Bell Sardaukar Bashar

Oliver Ryan Hawat Specialist

Gloria Obianyo Harah

Stephen Collins as Deaf Trooper

#Netflix #Spain #premiere #exciting #films #entire #history #cinema