The new Netflix miniseries “Somos” is based on real events and tells of a massacre that took place in a border town in Mexico at the hands of the Los Zetas cartel. Somos will be available on Netflix from June 30, 2021. Let’s find out the plot and the cast together.

Somos: story of a narcos massacre it’s a miniseries license plate Netflix available on the streaming platform starting tomorrow June 30, 2021. Somos is a Mexican product created by James Schamus and written together with Monika Revilla is Fernanda Melchor.

The miniseries is based on the article by ProPublica entitled “Anatomy of a Massacre” of Ginger Thompson, award winner Pulitzer, and tells of a massacre that took place in the city of Allende in 2011 by the cartel Los Zetas and triggered by a failed operation of the GODDESS.

Somos: the plot

The miniseries of six episodes focuses on the days before massacre occurred in Allende, a Mexican border town. The massacre takes place at the hands of the cartel Los Zetas, but is triggered by a failed operation of the GODDESS. The event also involved the American government.

Schamus stated in a post on the Netflix website that:

“In telling the story, we have two main objectives: to make visible the people that our culture often erases from our perceptions and memories and to affirm our coexistence with them.”

About the title of the miniseries, he added:

“In English, the phrase ‘Somos’ requires two words: ‘We are’ or ‘We exist’. But in Spanish, one word says it all. I asked if we could add a period after the title so that it read as a statement, and not just as a title. “

Somos: the cast

