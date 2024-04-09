Some of games included in the subscription to Netflix they can be played via browser, via netflix.com, or smart TV even by users who have not participated in the beta launched in 2023 regarding the possibility of playing selected titles in the cloud on screens other than traditional ones. The expansion should still be in an experimental phase, considering that not all users have had access to the innovation, even if the testimonies regarding they are multiplying.

Netflix has not announced any news with press releases or otherwise, limiting itself to reporting on its website which games are “available on TV and on netflix.com”, playable via the cloud: