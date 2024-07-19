Netflix does not slow down its run and announces surprising financial results for the second quarter of 2024. With an increase of 8.05 million new subscribers, the streaming giant has largely exceeded analysts’ forecasts and reaches a total of 277.65 million subscribers globally, consolidating its position as leader in the sector.

The financial results of the second quarter show a positive trend also in terms of total revenues, which amount to 9,559 billion dollars, up from 8,187 billion dollars in the same period of the previous year. Net income follows the same trend, reaching 2,147 billion dollars against 1,488 billion dollars in 2023.

Nielsen data on TV audience share in the United States

A significant figure is the 34% increase in subscribers to the service with advertising compared to the second quarter of 2023, demonstrating the growing appreciation for this cheaper formula. The company is also said to be testing a new design for the homepage of its TV apps, with the aim of making navigation simpler and more intuitive.

It also continues to invest in its video game business, with an ambitious plan to release a new title per month. Upcoming releases include games based on hit TV series such as “Too Hot to Handle,” “Emily in Paris,” and “Selling Sunset.” A multiplayer game inspired by the global phenomenon “Squid Game” is also scheduled for release in late 2024, coinciding with the debut of the second season.

But the news doesn’t end there: Netflix is ​​expanding its content offering with the introduction of live sports streaming. Starting this Christmas, two NFL games will be broadcast in the United States, while from January 2025, wrestling fans will be able to enjoy the WWE Raw series directly on the platform.

What do you think of Netflix’s results? Are you interested in new upcoming content, like video games and live sports? Let us know in the comments.