Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “Sky Rojo”: trailer for the new season

Yesterday Netflix released the official trailer for the new season of Sky Rojo, the TV series created by the authors of La casa di carta. The second season will be available on the streaming platform from 23 July 2021. Let’s find out together the advances of the new season and the cast.

Sky Rojo is a Spanish TV series created by Álex Pina is Esther Martínez, the same authors of the series The paper house. The new season will debut on Netflix the July 23, 2021.

The series follows the stories of the three prostitutes Coral, Wendy is Gina on the run from the strip club Las Novias Club they work for in search of freedom. The girls are chased by their protector Romeo and his henchmen Moisés is Christian.

The three protagonists embark on a journey chaotic and hectic, in which they face dangers of all kinds and are not afraid to kill in order to reach the longed for freedom.

Sky Rojo: the advances of the second season

In the previous season Coral, Wendy is Gina they tried to get rid of their pursuers once and for all by devising a cunning plan who plans to trap them in a pit and bury them with their car. Unfortunately their plan fails and the girls find themselves suspended between life and death.

Read also: Sky Rojo: trailer, cast and plot

In the new season the girls will try to take revenge making sure to reverse the situation so that predators become prey. Will the trio manage to win their independence and freedom?

Cast: actors and characters

Verónica Sánchez interprets Coral, a former biologist who embarks on her job at the strip club to escape her dark past.

Lali Espósito plays the role of Wendy, an Argentine woman who flees to Spain in hopes of achieving a better future for herself and her girlfriend.

Yani Prado plays the role of Gina, an Afro-Cuban woman victim of sex trafficking who tries to support her son and mother by working as a waitress at the club

Asier Etxeandia interprets Romeo, the owner of the club, while the two henchmen Moisés is Christian are respectively interpreted by Miguel Ángel Silvestre is Enric Auquer.