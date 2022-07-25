Not long ago Manzana had a confrontation with Epic Games because this company at the time found a way to skip the 30% store commission, thanks to an external link on Fortnite. And when the lawsuits between companies ended, the apple company had to comply with a law that was more permissive with such links.

And now, Netflix has already been able to enable the all option in order not to be commissioned with this tax, it is worth noting that this is not for everyone, but only for reading applications and visual content. Therefore, games, social networks and more will still have certain restrictions and charges if a user decides to spend through the Apps.

Via the sign up button Netflixnow users are being redirected to the company’s official website, where they can subscribe without any problem, either at Google either Safari. The process is not very complicated, you just have to press that button and they will be ready to create the account, add a payment method and be returned to the application.

This is a measure that Netflix has considered as soon as it was implemented, since for now they are not in a favorable position of the number of subscribers and subscription ranks, respectively. Not long ago they even reported that they lost a large number of clients, thanks to the new regulations that for now have no going back.

Via: 9toMac