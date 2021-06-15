Unexpectedly, Netflix announced the release of the fifth season of Skam italia via an Instagram post. After the success of the fourth season, centered on the protagonist Sana, what will the new season have in store for us?

Nobody expected the release of a new season of the TV series Skam Italy. Indeed, the TV series streamed on Netflix is an adaptation of the Norwegian version, who never made a season after the fourth. Skam Italia has decided to continue on its own path.

The new season was announced by Netflix with a post on Instagram which traces the previous seasons:

“Finally here we are. We have broken through that ceiling, all together: we are working on # SkamItalia5, arriving in 2022 only on Netflix. “

Skam italia: what can we expect from the fifth season

The previous four seasons have told different love stories: that of John ed Eva, of Niccolò is Martino, of Eleonora is Edward and finally the story of Healthy with Malik.

The last episode of the fourth season had left us with the boys celebrating the end of the maturity on the beach. What will happen now that high school is out?

Read also: Lucifer 5, part two: release date and programming

In a 2020 interview the screenwriter, director and showrunner of the TV series Ludovico Bessegato had left the following statement regarding the protagonists of a possible fifth season:

“It would also be nice to have new young people coming to Radio Osvaldo. […] We have left so many characters with potential stories to tell, so many themes if I ever have to move on. But if I had to choose I would like to carry on this maturation process, see how it relates to the university, by going to live alone, with some jobs. “

What will be the new protagonist of Skam 5?

The most popular name and hypothesized by the fans of Skam Italia is that of Elijah, interpreted by Francesco Centorame, who in the final season reveals his unrequited love to Sana. Also, the fifth season of the French version is all about Arthur, whose Italian version corresponds precisely to Elia.

Another very eligible name is that of Philip, interpreted by Pietro Turano, first appeared in the second season. Filippo is an openly gay university student who turned out to be fundamental for both his sister Eleonora and Martino, helping him to accept his own sexuality.