Steven Spielberg, the same one that a couple of years ago defended the need to change the Oscar rules so that films released via streaming could not aspire to the awards, after Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’ won the statuettes a la best foreign language film, best director and best cinematographer, has put his grudges with Netflix aside and

has signed a millionaire agreement to produce content through Amblin Partners, its production company.

The intention, according to Deadline, is that a couple of films are developed a year. Of course, the agreement that Spielberg’s production company already has with Universal Pictures will remain. Not surprisingly, the filmmaker’s next film, a film with autobiographical overtones starring Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Michelle Williams, will be distributed by Universal.

It should be remembered that it is not the first time that Netflix and Amblin collaborate. The video-on-demand service has already released “The Chicago 7 Trial”, a film produced by Amblin and directed by Aaron Sorkin that won six Oscar nominations. In addition, Netflix stepped up to acquire, finance and distribute ‘Maestro’, the film that Bradley Cooper directs and stars in about the iconic composer Leonard Bernstein. The film is currently in pre-production.

“At Amblin, storytelling will always be at the center of everything we do, and from the moment Ted Sarandos and I started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences. in new ways. This new way of making our films, along with the stories we continue to tell with our Universal family and our other partners, will be incredibly satisfying for me personally, ”Spielberg said in a statement.

Today’s news is a surprise, because the director of ‘Schlinder’s List’ had previously charged against video on demand and the fact that some filmmakers like Martin Scorsese had been seduced by the new digital window. Thus, in March 2018 he went on to say that

a film destined to be consumed online, it is a TV movie, and that, therefore, “deserves Emmys, not Oscars”. “More and more filmmakers will allow video-on-demand companies to fund their films, perhaps with the promise of a small movie window for a week to qualify for the awards. However, in fact, once they commit to a television format, they are television movies, “he went on to tell ITV News.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos calls Spielberg a “creative visionary and leader” and said the Netflix team is “honored and excited to be part of this chapter in Steven’s film history.”