Netflix has signed a streaming licensing deal for Sony’s upcoming films, including Uncharted.

The US-focused licensing deal is for theatrically released Sony films, beginning with its 2022 slate. It means Netflix has “first pay window” rights to stream these films following their theatrical and home entertainment windows. The streaming deal spans five years, The New York Times said.

Tentpoles such as Morbius, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Bullet Train will be among the initial 2022 offerings, Netflix said.

They will be followed by the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and several more films featuring Marvel characters, including future installments of Venom and Spider-Man; and expected follow-ups for the Jumanji and Bad Boys franchises.

The Uncharted movie is currently due out on 18th February 2022 after a number of delays. In March, Sony announced PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima is being turned into a movie with John Wick director Chad Stahelski on board as director. There’s no word on when it will come out.

PlayStation Productions is also behind HBO’s The Last of Us TV series. Sony has said it has big plans to expand more of its video game franchises in the future.