To the surprise of absolutely no one, Netflix will be making a sequel to his hit 2020 film, extraction. Based on the graphic novel City by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González and Eric Skillman, extraction is an exciting action thriller (despite the fight scenes with children). No wonder it had the biggest opening in the history of Netflixwith approximately 90 million households believed to have viewed the film within the first month of its release.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, extraction features Chris Hemsworth as a fresh new action hero brimming with franchise potential. He plays Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator who is now a black ops mercenary.

In the first movie, Rake was hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord. He ended up going beyond the call of duty, risking his life to ensure the safety of the kidnapped boy. In fact, he not only risked his life, he really seemed to be dead. Now Netflix He promises us more action with the trailer for the sequel that he released for our visual delight.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I watched the first movie just because I wanted to watch something while eating and thought it would be ridiculous, but it kept me interested throughout. So I’m definitely going to watch the second part.