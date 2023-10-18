Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

As part of “GeekedWeek”, the streaming service shows new pictures of the cast, but does not comment on the allegations against Sokka actor Ian Ousley.

For many fans of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” it was a cause for concern when Netflix In 2018, they announced that they would be giving the hit Nickelodeon series a live-action remake. After all, the consensus in the fandom is that since M. Night Shyamalan’s The Legend of Aang from 2010, the words “Avatar” and “live-action” can no longer be used in the same sentence. The film was disappointing, among other things Whitewashing of popular charactersas well as with effects and a story that left a lot to be desired.

However, when Netflix gave a first look at the “Avatar” remake at the annual global fan event “Tudum” in June 2023, the first people perhaps dared to look forward to this project with hope.

The streaming channel shows the actors and actresses in their “Avatar” roles

There was a first teaser for Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang:

Fans could also look forward to seeing Dallas Liu in Prince Zuko’s armor:

As well as about Kiawentiio as waterbender Katara:

A photo of Ian Ousley in his Sokka costume concluded:

Fans are calling for Ian Ousley to be replaced

However, shortly after it was announced that Ian Ousley would take on the role of Katara’s brother Sokka, allegations against the actor emerged. During the casting, he claimed that he belonged to the indigenous Cherokee people. According to research by a fan who wrote to the recognized Cherokee tribes, all three denied that Ousley was registered with them.

Netflix has not yet commented on the allegations, which has been met with criticism by many fans. Some called for the role to be recast:

“Avatar” creators left the “live-action” version in 2020 due to creative differences

What further worried many fans was that the original creators of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who were supposed to serve as producers, left the show in 2020. The reason for this is that the streaming service did not respect their visions, which led to creative differences. Bryan Konietzko spoke of a “broken promise”.

The series’ original creators left Netflix’s project in 2020. © Nickelodeon

Netflix presents the Fire Nation cast as part of “GeekedWeek” 2023

Despite the criticism, Netflix has now released new images showing other parts of the cast for “Avatar – The Last Airbender”. These show key characters in the series, all of whom belong to the Fire Nation and are considered antagonists. The release is part of Netflix’s GeekedWeek, a week-long virtual event showcasing premieres, news and first looks:

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, father of Zuko and Azula:

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee in his role as General Iroh, the Dragon of the West and uncle of Zuko and Azula:

Ken Leung as Admiral Zhao, personally appointed by Ozai:

As well as Elizabeth Yu in her role as Princess Azula:

Fans also got another look at Zuko, shown with his signature ponytail from the beginning of the series:

Fans are excited, but also worried about the new “Avatar” cast

The comments on the newly published images on Instagram were largely positive, particularly praising the portrayal of Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee in his role as General Iroh.

There is criticism of the image of Elizabeth Yu as Azula, who has appeared to some fans to be “too nice” for the role, which raises concerns that she will not be able to convey Azula’s temper and viciousness. However, others argue that the actors and actresses have not yet been seen in action and that the verdict would therefore be made too early.

One of the most important characters in “Avatar: The Last Airbender”: Princess Azula. © Nickelodeon Animation Studio

There will certainly be more information and pictures about the series in “GeekedWeek,” which begins on November 6th. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will also comment on the various criticisms regarding the casting and production.

