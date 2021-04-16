The Castlevania franchise has had a successful reception in recent years with the animated series made by Netflix, which has earned it to be renewed for up to a fourth season. However, the company has confirmed that this fourth season will be the last

The announcement has been shared through the NXOnNetflix official Twitter account, where he has shared a brief teaser and confirmed the Castlevania season four release date, which will be on May 13, 2021, almost 4 years after the first season arrived on the platform.

As with previous seasons, the script has been written by Warren Ellis, a famous comic book writer, who last summer had to face allegations of sexual abuse, something that he quickly denied, but which apparently cost him his position. in the project. However, before these facts were known, Ellis finished the argument of this fourth installment, so the story will end with the vision of its creator.

Netflix is ​​the platform with the best original content, according to the American public

Castlevania Season 4 Launch It will be the end of a series that was the starting gun for Netflix to take the step to adapt animated series about video games, something that we have subsequently seen with titles such as DOTA, Dragon’s Dogma and even Resident Evi, which will premiere its animated series next July.

Therefore, although this is the end of the series of the Konami franchise, it will not only be remembered for its high level, but also for having been the first of what already seems a successful chain of adaptations by Netflix.