Netflix on Tuesday added fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first quarter and offered a forecast below analysts’ estimates for the next three months as it postponed a broader rollout of its crackdown on password sharing.

Netflix shares fell 7% in after-hours trading before paring losses. The stock fell 1.8% to $327.74. Shares in streaming rivals including Walt Disney and Roku are down about 1%.

From January through March, Netflix added 1.75 million streaming subscribers, missing analyst estimates of 2.06 million additions.

The company began rolling out its password-sharing solution to 12 countries in February. Netflix said it moved a wider release to Q2, meaning it won’t reap the benefits until later in the year.

“We believe this will result in a better outcome for our members and our business,” the company said. He also said he was “on track to meet our financial targets for the year 2023”.

From April through June, the company forecast revenue of $8.242 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.86. Wall Street was projecting $8.476 billion in revenue and $3.05 in diluted earnings per share.

Netflix serves as a bellwether for the streaming industry, where growth has slowed as competition has intensified.

A year ago, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers – its first drop in subscribers in over a decade, sending its stock reeling and resetting Wall Street’s expectations for the industry.

Netflix added nearly 9 million subscribers in 2022, half of the 18 million it gained the previous year, with much of that growth coming from Asia, notes research firm MoffettNathanson. Gains in Asia and Latin America impacted average revenue per user, spurring Netflix to make changes to its business model, the company said.

The company launched a cheaper version of its ad-supported service in 12 countries in the fourth quarter.

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Netflix said it was “pleased” with the launch of its paid-sharing effort and planned a wide rollout this quarter, including in the United States.

The company said 100 million households are sharing passwords, including about 30 million households in the United States and Canada.

If Netflix could convert 100% of those password users, it would generate $4.4 billion in incremental revenue, according to estimates by MoffettNathanson.

UBS media analyst John Hodulik wrote that cracking down on password sharing could well fuel Netflix’s nascent advertising business as it drives those “sharers” to the lower-priced version of the service.