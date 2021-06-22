Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “Sex Life”: the first season is coming

On June 25, 2021, the new TV series Sex Life will be released on Netflix, centered on a strange love triangle. Billie is a perfect mother and wife who begins to feel her life tight and to let off steam she starts writing a diary about her past. What happens when her husband finds him? How will the protagonist’s life be turned upside down? Let’s find out together with the plot and the cast.

The new original series Netflix will be available from June 25 on the streaming platform. Sex Life is produced by Stacy Rukeyser and addresses issues such as identity, marriage, sex and how memory can affect a relationship.

The series is inspired by the novel “44 Chapters About 4 Men” of BB Easton and consists of 8 episodes directed by Patricia Rozema, Jessica Borsiczky, Samira Radsi is Sheree Folkson.

“Sex Life”: the plot

Sex Life tells the story of a love triangle between wife, husband and the woman’s past. The protagonist is Billie, wife and perfect mother, who lives in Connecticut with her husband Cooper.

Billie begins to feel her life of responsibility tight and regrets her past, when she lived in New York City and led a life dedicated to recklessness together with her best friend Sasha.

Unable to escape his responsibilities, he starts writing a diary and fantasizing about his ex boyfriend Brad, which is always present in his thoughts. Billie’s life is turned upside down when her husband discovers the diary and decides to take his wife’s past as one challenge. The two begin a particular love triangle between Billie’s sexual present and past.

“Sex Life”: the Cast

The main actors and their respective characters portrayed are: