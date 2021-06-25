Yesterday Netflix announced the release date of the third season of Sex Education and the first photos have been released. What will happen between Otis and Maeve? What news will the new headmaster of Moordale introduce? Let’s find out together with the release date of the new season and the new entries in the cast.
A year and a half after the release of the second season, Netflix announced the release date of the third season of Sex Education, which will be the September 17, 2021. The streaming site broke the news with the following message:
“New characters, new costumes, new reasons to beg Maeve to adopt us. The third season of #SexEducation arrives on September 17th. “
Sex Education is an English TV series, created by Laurie Nunn and directed by Kate Herron is Ben Taylor released for the first time in 2019 on the Netflix streaming platform.
Sex education: how the second season ended
The TV series will pick up where it left off: Otis indulges in casual sex after her relationship ends while Eric is Adam they are ready to formalize their relationship. Meanwhile, Otis’ sexologist and mom, Jean discovers she is pregnant.
Read also: Sex and the City: the looks of the protagonists
The new principal of the school Hope tries to make Moordale high school regain a worthy image by introducing uniforms for all students. Aimee approaches feminism e Jackson gets a crush on.
Actors, characters and new entries
Among the new entries in the cast are Jason Isaacs in the role of Peter Groff, Adam’s uncle; Dua Saleh will interpret Cal, a new non-binary student, and finally Indra Ovè will take on the role of Elsie, adoptive mother of Maeve’s little sister.
In the third season we will find:
- Asa Butterfield in the role of Otis
- Gillian Anderson in the role of Jean Milburn
- Ncuti Gatwa in the role of Eric Effiong
- Emma Mackey in the role of Maeve Wiley
- Connor Swindells in the role of Adam GRoff
- Aimee Lou Wood in the role of Aimee Gibbs
- Kedar Williams-Stirling in the role of Jackson Marchetti
- Tanya Reynold in the role of Lily Iglehart
- Patricia Allison in the role of Ola Nyman
- Mikael Persbrandt in the role of Jakob Nyman
Leave a Reply