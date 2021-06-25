Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “Sex Education 3”: release date

Yesterday Netflix announced the release date of the third season of Sex Education and the first photos have been released. What will happen between Otis and Maeve? What news will the new headmaster of Moordale introduce? Let’s find out together with the release date of the new season and the new entries in the cast.

A year and a half after the release of the second season, Netflix announced the release date of the third season of Sex Education, which will be the September 17, 2021. The streaming site broke the news with the following message:

“New characters, new costumes, new reasons to beg Maeve to adopt us. The third season of #SexEducation arrives on September 17th. “

Sex Education is an English TV series, created by Laurie Nunn and directed by Kate Herron is Ben Taylor released for the first time in 2019 on the Netflix streaming platform.

Sex education: how the second season ended

The TV series will pick up where it left off: Otis indulges in casual sex after her relationship ends while Eric is Adam they are ready to formalize their relationship. Meanwhile, Otis’ sexologist and mom, Jean discovers she is pregnant.

The new principal of the school Hope tries to make Moordale high school regain a worthy image by introducing uniforms for all students. Aimee approaches feminism e Jackson gets a crush on.

Actors, characters and new entries

Among the new entries in the cast are Jason Isaacs in the role of Peter Groff, Adam’s uncle; Dua Saleh will interpret Cal, a new non-binary student, and finally Indra Ovè will take on the role of Elsie, adoptive mother of Maeve’s little sister.

In the third season we will find: