Zittrily, if at all, one will leave this concrete hell in front of Marseille. So much immediacy, so much adrenaline is rare. The massive French Netflix series “Caïd”, against which the behavior of the Neukölln Hamady clan from “4Blocks” looks like an early evening telenovela, also lifts all format laws off their hinges. Not only is it shot entirely in found footage style, as has been attempted since “Blair Witch Project”, especially in horror or monster films. The ten episodes of “Dealer”, the somewhat dull international title, are only between eight and fifteen minutes long. So compacted, there is no room for accessories and meaningful glances into the evening sun.

You have to survive in this suburban ghetto, which has been converted into a drug drive-in, and at the same time the protagonist Franck (Sébastien Houbani), a music video producer who unexpectedly becomes a kind of war reporter, has never felt more alive than in the environment of the charismatic cartel boss Tony (Abdramane Diakite). To the displeasure of his gang, he wants to embark on a rapper career, and it seemed a good idea for the label to have a first music video shot in the middle of his neighborhood.

France’s double reputation for the most poetic-fairytale-like and the most realistic-toughest films and series in Europe is probably related to the fact that there are actually two France who have hardly anything to do with each other: here the pâtisserie wonder world of wealthy city dwellers, a supposedly well marketable car suggestion Ur-French culture and humanity, which is still expressed in lovingly clichéd series of crooks like “Lupine” (and has just been involuntarily parodied by “Emily in Paris”); there the suspended banlieues full of violence, drugs and Salafism that have mutated into parallel societies with their own quasi-jurisdiction, the tough productions such as “La Haine”, “Un prophète”, Ladj Ly’s nervous suburban portrait “Les misérables”, the rapper series “Validé” or die Influenced police saga “Braquo”.

At the mercy of the gang’s boss for better or for worse

Ange Basterga and Nicolás López, the authors and directors of “Dealer”, move these two worlds towards each other until an all-consuming arc is created. Two emissaries from the art-loving, violence-weaned inner city sphere (with their own hierarchies), Franck and a cameraman who can hardly be seen, are catapulted into a setting in which they are at the mercy of the gang boss they are in with his consent Set the scene. He also has to defend them against his “brothers” who do not hide what they think of the intruders with their film cameras and GoPros. Above all, Tony’s cousin Moussa (Mohamed Boudouh), always with his finger on the trigger (“Tony, c’est la guerre”), acts so borderline-highly aggressive that one is afraid of his outbursts in front of the screen.

Even the arrival in Cartier, guarded by young men at all entrances, is a warning sign. At gunpoint, ID cards and cars are taken from the newcomers. The mood remains charged until Tony himself appears, makes some jokes and discards the idea with the storyboard: “Is he crazy? You have to film this. ”Suddenly shots are fired from a submachine gun: Franck is in the middle of a neighborhood war that looks a lot more drug-damaged than you know from thrillers. Even a police raid is far from proceeding according to the regulations. There is only marginal rapping.

The initially submissive Franck, who, to Moussa’s annoyance, also gets to know the other side of the tough street boys – they behave like angels towards Moussa’s mother – emancipates himself a little from Tony. Your conversations will become more confidential. Both confess to each other that they have not achieved what they dreamed of. Under pressure from his client, who wants more blatant recordings, not the self-doubt of a criminal, Franck, who soon feels too safe, makes a mistake with consequences.

The fact that this simple story is so captivating is primarily due to the high level of authenticity, which despite the involvement of amateur actors is carefully staged, as in the direct model of the 2017 film by Basterga and López of the same name. This applies right down to the quasi-documentary Imagery included: rushed, sweaty and distorted close-ups alternate with oblique views of the dilapidated concrete architecture glowing yellow in the sun, which was once a promise of modernity.

Compared to the first version, which lives from the shaky reportage impression, the Netflix version has a more intense color and is perfectly balanced in terms of speed, tone and dialogues. Stylistically it’s looser, cinematically stronger. And “Caïd” proves to be the exact counterpart to Amazon’s “We children from Bahnhof Zoo” not only in terms of dramaturgy and aesthetics – an unadorned look into today, not a creatively playful into yesterday – but also in relation to the accompanying message: This one portrayed youth has by no means given up. But she comes to terms with the fact that there is no escape from the cycle for her.

Impressive is the consistency with which the story, like a classic tragedy, takes its worst possible turn and, after an oppressive retardation, ends in catastrophe, in an inferno of failed dreams (rapper fame, football career), toxic family honor, pent-up hatred and blind feelings of guilt (towards one unprotected child of one’s own clan). Hardly any of those involved will survive this war in the suburbs, and Franck’s seldom believable fear of death creeps into the audience. Few TV series these days are so exciting and so direct.

